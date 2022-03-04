Saladworks Swoops into Central Florida With New Partnership

A new type of ghost kitchen is in the works in Central Florida. Saladworks, a fast-casual brand specializing in DIY salads that’s owned by WOWorks, is teaming up with ghost kitchen operator Combo Kitchen to open 20 sites in that region. Consumers there can order the menu items through WingHouse Bar & Grill restaurants.

The Conshohocken, Pa.-based Saladworks is betting on a multi-channel approach as it expands its footprint around the country, opening in ghost kitchens, foot rucks, airports, hospitals, universities and at grocery retail. Recently, The Giant Co. teamed up with WOWorks to open Saladworks co-branded locations in Giant stores in Pennsylvania. In 2021, Walmart opened a ghost kitchen for Saladworks and sister brand Frutta Bowls in a New York location, while WOWorks inked an agreement with Ghost Kitchen Brands of Canada for 90 nontraditional retail presences in North America that include several sites inside Walmart stores. The Kroger Co. is another food retailer partner.

The latest ghost kitchen initiative with Combo Kitchen will begin operations on March 25, serving customers in several Florida cities, including Clearwater, North Tampa, Daytona Beach, Orlando and more.

"We are excited to expand our brand into Central Florida through our partnership with Combo Kitchen," said Brian Farris, WOWorks chief development officer. "Normally, expanding into an entirely new market is costly for potential franchisees. This partnership allows us to gain new customers without needing to invest upfront in a brick-and-mortar store. We also gain additional benefits, such as raising Saladworks' brand awareness in new regions and giving our guests more points of delivery and pickup."

Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co.'s parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 while Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100.