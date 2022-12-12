Saint James Blood Orange & Hibiscus Organic Black Tea

Saint James Tea has expanded its line of organic, ready-to-drink teas with Blood Orange & Hibiscus Organic Black Tea, the brand’s first non-green tea option, as well as its first zero-calorie beverage. Like Saint James Tea’s existing beverages, no-sugar-added Blood Orange & Hibiscus Organic Black Tea is a healthy beverage choice that boasts minimal environmental impact: It comes in Tetra Paks created with low-carbon materials and made of 70% paper from responsibly managed forests. The packaging also eliminates exposure to air and light, giving the preservative-free tea a shelf life of up to 24 months, while keeping the product fresh for as long as possible. A 16.9-fluid-ounce Tetra Pak bottle retails for a suggested $3. Saint James Tea’s four green tea flavors are Original Green Tea, Passion Fruit & Peach, Blueberry & Raspberry, and Pineapple & Mango.