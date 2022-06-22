Entering the breakfast category with a line of protein bars, RxBar’s RxBar A.M. provides consumers with 10 grams of protein in three varieties: Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter, Chocolate, and Blueberry. With simple ingredients such as soft-rolled oats, creamy nut butter, honey, egg whites, crispy brown rice and pumpkin seeds, RxBar A.M. bars deliver a multisensory experience on the go. Offering a soft and crispy texture, RxBar A.M. are sold at a suggested retail price of $2.49 per bar, $8.99 for a 4-pack, or $9.99 for a 5-pack.