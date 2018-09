Rubicon Bakers is launching four vegan cupcake and cake SKUs: Vegan Chocolate Blackout Cake, Vegan Chocolate Blackout Cupcakes, Vegan Vanilla Cake and Vegan Vanilla Cupcakes, all featuring 100 percent vegan cream filling and frosting. The decadent desserts are made with vegan sugar, chocolate chips, vanilla and non-GMO expeller-pressed canola oil. SRPs for the products are $6.99 per 11-ounce cake and $4.99 per 10-ounce four pack of cupcakes.