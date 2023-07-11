A product of Puerto Rican company Efficient Laboratories, Rompe Pechito is an over-the-counter children’s expectorant and cough suppressant. Combining ingredients from traditional medicine (FDA-approved dextromethorphan and guaifenesin) with natural ingredients, the alcohol- and dye-free product is based on a formula containing honey and elderberry extract to treat symptoms associated with colds. Honey has properties that help relieve coughs, while elderberry extract is often used for the treatment of flu and colds, as well as for bolstering the immune system. A 4-ounce bottle of Rompe Pechito retails for a suggested $6.99. Efficient Laboratories’ health care remedies include Finafta, Hongo Killer, Memory Power, Paño Fin, Spot Out, Rompe Pecho (for adults) and Serenita.