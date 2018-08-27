Rising 'Near Me' Searches Show Why Grocers Must Improve Their Search Engine Rankings

Late last week, on the way to meet some old friends in a neighborhood I haven't visited in a while, I got a sudden craving for falafel. Almost instantly, I whipped out my phone, opened Google Maps and immediately typed "Middle Eastern cuisine near me." I tapped the first choice, and 15 minutes later, I was chowing down just down the block from the bar where I soon after met my buddies.

It wasn't the only time that week I used a "near me" search -- on at least two occasions over the weekend, including once for groceries, I did it again. And it turns out that I, an older Millennial, am doing something rather commonplace for my generation -- and that grocers need to be prepared for: Among mobile device users, 82 percent have reported trying a "near me" search on their devices, a number that rises 10 points among Millennials, according to new research from Uberall, a San Francisco-based location marketing solution provider.

The findings suggest that a growing number of consumers are placing proximity as top priority and brand loyalty below it. This is an especially big deal for grocers, too: When survey respondents were asked what they typically use “near me” searches for, 84 percent said food. And not everyone is searching for specific banner names: Nearly one-third (30 percent) of respondents said their "near me" searches are generic, such as "groceries near me."