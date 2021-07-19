Rishi Tea Sparkling Botanicals

Using its knowledge of herbology and the culinary arts, Rishi Tea & Botanicals has created a functional RTD line, Sparkling Botanicals. The light, refreshing beverage comes in six unique flavors — Black Lemon, Dandelion Ginger, Grapefruit Quince, Elderberry Maqui, Schisandra Berry and Turmeric Saffron — made with imported fruits, spices and herbs from partners around the globe. With all of its products, Rishi cuts out the middleman by working directly with tea growers and farmers at every step of the process, leaving 100% of the price paid for crops on the table for the growers. A 12-ounce can of any of the Sparkling Botanicals retails for a suggested $3.99.