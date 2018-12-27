The Rise of Virtual Reality-Enabled Supermarket Redesign

Digital Store Remodeling Leads to New Insights

One of the most compelling benefits of using a combination of analytics and VR is speed – a critical element of success in today’s market. When it comes to managing multiple store sizes and layouts, it’s challenging to determine the best use of total floor space. So, before any investment is made toward remodeling the physical store, retailers can instead leverage VR to digitally test their store variables.

When remodeling can be done digitally, retailers have the ability to run multiple tests with various layouts and factors, allowing them to identify the best format to maximize the customer experience, as opposed to taking the time to rearrange a singular store and test the results over time.

Designing Stores From a Consumer’s Perspective

Additionally, a digital remodel can conduct performance reviews on an individual product level, analyzing how products look and perform based on their placement on the shelf. Placement and quantity of products are important when understanding trends on national or local levels, and the combination of visuals and product data gives a whole new upper hand to store remodeling.

Digital planning solutions not only allow retailers to analyze products and layouts, but virtual reality can also create robust digital test environments to observe and understand shopping behaviors. After all, to deliver an exceptional customer experience, retailers must first see the store through the eyes of their customers.

With virtual reality, customers simply “walk” through a store setting, allowing retailers to track, measure and react to the impact of changes to the store in real time, at limited cost, without disrupting existing operations or damaging customer relationships.