Rise & Puff Tortillas

In keeping with its mission to clean up the flour tortilla category and provide families with better food choices, Rise & Puff has made its debut after three years of developing an authentic healthier tortilla. The product line features tortillas that puff, thanks to the brand’s decision to remove eight of the 12 ingredients found in processed supermarket tortillas. Rise & Puff offers three varieties: Original, Certified Organic and Gluten-Free, with Original containing just four premium ingredients: non-GMO wheat flour, pure avocado oil, sea salt and filtered pure water. Taking only 60 seconds to cook, the tortillas have less sodium (170 milligrams versus 420 milligrams), fewer calories (100 versus 140), and no sugar, as compared with most tortillas on the market today, according to the brand, which is looking to disrupt the tortilla category with more products. An 8-ounce airtight resealable package of eight tortillas that lasts 40 days in the fridge retails for a suggested price range of $5.99-$8.99. The tortillas are already available in the San Francisco Bay area, and are launching in Los Angeles and Texas.