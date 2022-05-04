Founded by a Los Angeles firefighter and paramedic as a nutritional, sustaining snack suitable for his long shifts, sprouted, germinated Rich Nuts start with raw, triple-certified organic nuts from SMETA Ethical Trade Audit-certified facilities. The germination is sparked with pure water; then the nuts are gently dehydrated to preserve them and give them crunch, and enhanced with simple, real flavor from real herbs and spices. The sprouting and germinating processes decrease lectins and phytic acid, making the nuts’ nutrients bioavailable and easier to digest. As well as serving as a nutrient-dense snack, Rich Nuts can be added to a salad, cheese plate or dish. The vegan-, Paleo-, Whole30-friendly, low-glycemic product line comes in the following sweet or savory varieties: Savory Sage Cashews, retailing for a suggested $11.99 per 5-ounce bag; Brilliant Balsamic Walnuts, retailing for a suggested $9.99 per 4-ounce bag; Crunchy Curry Cashews, retailing for a suggested $11.99 per 5-ounce bag; Maple Pecans, retailing for a suggested $11.19 per 4-ounce bag; Cinnamon Walnut Crunch, retailing for a $9.99 per 4-ounce bag; and Go Nuts & Berries, retailing for $9.99 per 5-ounce bag. The minority-owned, triple-bottom-line (TBL) business is committed to regenerative practices and eco-friendly packaging.