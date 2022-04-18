RFM Certification Drives Purchase of Wild-Caught Alaska Seafood
Because your customers do!
Sixty-ﬁve percent of consumers say it is important that the ﬁsh and seafood they buy is sustainable and 5:1, they prefer wild vs farmed product.1
Displaying seafood that carries the RFM certiﬁcation eco-label is one simple way to do just that.
“RFM certiﬁcation is one of the most credible and robust wild-cap- ture sustainable seafood certiﬁcation programs in the marketplace, and it is one of the few certiﬁcation programs that features origin on its eco-label,” explains Megan Rider, domestic program director for ASMI. “And unlike some other programs, there are no fees to pay to use the Alaska RFM certiﬁcation eco-label.”
Recent data shows that the RFM logo holds sway with seafood shoppers.
“Using the RFM logo demon- strates to your customers that you are responsibly sourcing seafood,” Rider adds. “And based on this recent data, it shows it can add a signiﬁcant amount to your bottom line, too.”
1 Datassential 2021
2 Datassential RFM Certiﬁcation Study 2022