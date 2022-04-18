RFM Certification Drives Purchase of Wild-Caught Alaska Seafood

When it comes to seafood, it also means protecting the ﬁsh and the communities responsible for the catch — all things that are important to today’s increasingly health- and environmentally conscious consumers.

Carrying and promoting sustainable, wild-caught Alaska Seafood offers a high level of assurance that seafood-loving customers who shop your store will find products that meet those pillars of sustainability. And as data shows, it will help build baskets, too.

Why should you, as a grocery retailer, care about sustainable, wild-caught seafood?