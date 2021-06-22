Household product maker Reynolds Kitchens, a brand of Reynolds Consumer Products, has now launched Reynolds Kitchens Pink Butcher Paper with Slide Cutter. Created with both seasoned pitmasters and everyday meat-smoking enthusiasts in mind, the product is a high-quality, FDA-compliant butcher paper that protects the crisp bark that all meat smoking enthusiasts work hard to achieve, while sealing in moisture for tender, juicy smoked meats. Unlike other butcher paper SKUs on the market, Reynolds Kitchens Pink Butcher Paper has a patent-pending easy-to-use slide cutter attached to a sturdy dispenser box for quick handling and smooth, clean cuts. The unbleached, unwaxed 40-pound-strong butcher paper is designed for cooking low and slow, resistant to leaks and tears, and can be used to serve smoked feasts on, just like at barbecue restaurants. A 75-square-foot box retails for a suggested $9.99, while a 225-square-foot box retails for $24.99 online at Amazon and Samsclub.com