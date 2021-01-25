Rexall Partners with Uber Eats to Deliver Essential Items

Rexall Drugstores has teamed up with on-demand food delivery app Uber Eats to bring health and personal care product deliveries to Canadian customers.

The direct-to-consumer partnership with Uber Eats will be available at 200 Rexall locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

"As Canadians across the country do their best to stay home, Rexall is excited to increase convenience and expand our service offering to customers," said Nicolas Caprio, president of Rexall. "Uber is a perfect partner for us as we continue with our goal of bringing much-needed health and personal care products to our customers safely and quickly."

Rexall customers will have access to more than 800 products through the Uber Eats mobile or desktop app, with items ranging from health and personal care to household, cleaning, beauty, cosmetics, baby supplies and more.

Local customers can place orders for delivery or in-store pickup. Ordered items will be bagged by a Rexall employee and ready for pickup at the nearest Rexall of choice, or delivered via Uber Eats. Select Rexall locations will have a clearly marked area and instructions for where delivery people can pick up orders or customers can collect them.

"If you need nonprescription or personal care items delivered to your door, Uber Eats and Rexall have you covered," said Lola Kassim, general manager of Uber Eats Canada. "We're excited to launch this new partnership, providing Canadians in 63 cities with a convenient ordering and delivery option with Rexall."

Uber Eats has partnered with 400,000-plus restaurants in more than 6,000 cities across 45 countries and six continents. In July 2020, San Francisco-based Uber launched its grocery delivery service with Cornershop. Based on increased demand for its grocery delivery, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of two recent acquisitions, Uber said that it's on track to facilitate $1 billion in grocery sales annually.

Mississauga, Ontario-based Rexall is a member of the Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of McKesson Corp. It operates more than 400 pharmacies across Canada with 8,500 employees.