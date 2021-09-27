Greenhouse-grown lettuce provider Revol Greens is now entering another category with an innovative line of value-added salad kits featuring premium whole-leaf lettuces. Meeting consumer demand for more fresh and convenient meal options, the custom-curated salad varieties boast popular and on-trend flavors paired with a mix of high-quality ingredients and dressings. Each of Revol Greens’ greenhouse-grown salad kits contain two servings and range between 160 and 200 calories per serving. The salad kits will be offered in two styles: organic for the West Coast and conventional in the Midwest. Southwest Baja consists of crisp baby green leaf and romaine lettuce, shredded Monterey jack cheese, tri-color tortilla strips, and sweet dried corn with a spicy Southwest dressing; (Green) House Caesar, features crunchy green leaf, romaine lettuce and arugula, shredded sharp parmesan cheese, and crispy garlic parmesan croutons with robust and creamy Caesar dressing; Sesame Ginger Fusion offers crisp spring mix and green cabbage, shredded carrots, honey sesame sticks and crunchy sliced almonds with a tangy ginger carrot vinaigrette; and Sweet Poppy Kale Blend provides sweet and tender baby kale and butter lettuce, sliced radicchio, crunchy sliced almonds, and sweet dried cranberries with a creamy lemon poppyseed dressing. The line will hit shelves along the West Coast in early October, with a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 7.06-ounce kit. All of Revol Greens’ lettuce varieties follow the company’s proprietary Grown Clean and Green process in an animal and pest-free environment free of any pesticides, herbicides or other chemicals.