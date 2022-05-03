Retailers Show Support for National Pet Month

Retailers are going to the dogs this month – in a good way. Several grocery companies are rolling out promotions and fundraisers in time for National Pet Month.

Amazon, for example, hosted its first-ever Amazon Pet Day on May 2. The inaugural program featured deals on a variety of pet-related products, including treats and food, pet care items, toys and items for pet parents’ homes, like litter boxes, air purifiers and feeders. The retailer also partnered with Bissel to provide $100,000 to local shelters and encouraged shoppers to donate by shopping its AmazonSmile Charity Lists for animal shelters.

Southeastern Grocers Inc. is getting into the spirit of Pet Month, too. The parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie banners is rolling out a new fundraising campaign to support more than 400 animal rescue and shelter organizations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The fundraising campaign is the latest effort in Southeastern Grocers’ Community Bag program. Created to improve sustainability while also aiding important causes, the program encourages shoppers to buy a new reusable bag for $2.99, with $1 for each sale going to the charity at hand. The reusable bags, made from recyclable materials, are available in stores near the entrance and at registers.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is also providing $15,000 worth of its Whiskers & Tails pet food and supplies to area shelters and rescues. Participating organizations include the Jacksonville Humane Society, Greater Birmingham Humane Society and Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are dedicated to supporting causes that are important to our customers and associates, and we know our communities are big animal lovers,” said Raymond Rhee, the company's chief people officer. “With the purchase of a community bag during the month of May, our customers can help our furry, four-legged friends in need of a forever home and reduce the use of single-use plastic bags to nurture a healthier, more sustainable planet.”

Meanwhile, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) announced that its commissaries will spotlight a variety of new and innovative pet products during National Pet Month. DeCA shoppers can also take advantages of savings on a variety of pet food and treats and take part in in-store giveaways.

“Pets are vitally important family members, but can be touchstones for the transient military family. Understanding their importance to our military customers, we want to be sure we offer the best products at the best prices to ensure a long and healthy life for the important military family pet,” remarked Bonita Moffett, DeCA’s director of sales.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100. Fort Lee, Va.-based DeCA operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. DeCA is No. 63 on The PG 100.