Retailers Cheer House Bill to Fix Drafting Error, Spur Investment

Reps. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., and Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., have introduced bipartisan legislation to allow for immediate expensing of qualified improvements to retail establishments, including supermarkets and grocery stores, addressing a drafting error in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that inadvertently raised the cost of making such investments, and earning the enthusiastic approval of the retail industry.

The House bill is a companion piece to bipartisan Senate legislation introduced earlier this month to correct what has been dubbed the "retail glitch."

Andrew Harig, senior director for sustainability, tax and trade at the Arlington, Va.-based Food Marketing Institute (FMI) noted that the trade association “applauds the House’s introduction of this bill. This legislation will allow food retailers to take advantage of immediate expensing for improvements made to our members’ stores. These investments not only create jobs and economic activity in the communities served by our membership, they also enhance the consumer experience through modernization and technology.” Added Harig: “For the past year, many qualified improvements have been put on hold due to a drafting error in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that actually made these investments more expensive than before tax reform. [The] bipartisan legislation is a needed corrective that provides for full expensing without imposing any new obligations on the Treasury.” He went on to observe that the swift passage of the legislation would “help create certainty for food retailers throughout the United States.”

Beyond the food retail sector, the wider industry was equally pleased by the bill’s introduction.