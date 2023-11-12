Reser’s Main St Bistro Twice Baked Potatoes

Since potatoes account for two thirds of all sales in the side dish category, Reser’s Fine Foods has launched a line of baked potatoes under its Main St Bistro brand: Twice Baked Signature Potatoes and Twice Baked Double Cheese Potatoes. The easy-to-prepare homestyle sides are ready in just 6 minutes whether consumers use a microwave, oven or air fryer. Both are made with real whole milk, cream and cheddar cheese, while the Double Cheese variety also features parmesan. Sold in the refrigerated section of the meat department, the product retails for a suggested $6.49 per 20-ounce package of either variety.