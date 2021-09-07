Replenium Names New VP of CPG Sales

Marcia Webb has joined auto-replenishment platform Replenium, Inc. as VP of CPG sales. With a proven track record of working with manufacturers and retailers at scale, she will help drive engagement across CPG manufacturers to expand the company’s range of services.

Webb spent 25 years at NielsenIQ, where she most recently served as VP of retail intelligence, national accounts. In her tenure there, she helped clients develop a deeper understanding of marketplace opportunities through merchandising and media strategies utilizing data and analytics.

Her professional experience also includes a leadership role in category management for Kraft-General Foods.

"Marcia's retail and CPG expertise will enable her to build key relationships across CPG manufacturers and define industry-leading strategies to best pair auto-replenishment with brands' changing customer needs,” said Jeff Williams, head of commercial for Replenium.

"We are excited to welcome Marcia to our growing commercial team under Jeff's leadership," added Tom Furphy, the company's CEO. "As shoppers turn to auto-replenishment to service more of their routine shopping needs, she will provide important support for brands and retailers to build programs to collaborate more deeply, improve customer service, drive higher sales and increase profitability. In today's increasingly competitive retail space, the timing could not be better."