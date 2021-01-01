Remedy Organics Immunity+ Shots

Plant-based functional wellness shake maker Remedy Organics has now entered the wellness shot segment with the launch of the Immunity+ Shots line. Made with certified-organic plant-based ingredients, the shots have debuted in four immune-boosting SKUs, all providing an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin D, acerola and zinc: Heal Me, the super immunity shot featuring ginger, turmeric, acerola and lemon; Protect Me, the immunity and defense shot featuring elderberry, ginger, acerola and cayenne; Energize Me, the immunity and energy shot featuring Japanese matcha, ginger and L-Theanine; and Detoxify Me, the immunity and detox shot featuring activated charcoal, ginger, acerola and cayenne. What’s more, the prebiotic-packed shots are bolstered with such antiviral ingredients as elderberry, acerola and ginger for immune support; turmeric for inflammation; cayenne for metabolism; Japanese matcha for energy; and prebiotics for gut health. The line can currently be found at select retailers, with a full retail rollout planned for later this spring. A single 2-fluid-ounce shot of any variety retails for a suggested $3.49.