Reichel Foods PRO2 Snax Line Extension

Reichel Foods has introduced its next generation of PRO2 snax, packed with protein and fresh fruit and nut options. Four of the new additions to Reichel's convenient, prepackaged snacks include Baby Carrots & Mild Cheddar Cheese with Turkey Sausage Bites & Almonds; Sweet Gala Apples with White Cheddar, Hard Boiled Egg, Dried Cranberries & Almonds; Sliced Apples, White Cheddar, Dried Cranberries & Turkey Sausage Bites; and Sliced Apples & Mild Cheddar with Hard Boiled Egg, Dried Cranberries & Cashews. Selections range from 6.5 to 7.35 ounces, and carry an SRP of $3.99 each.