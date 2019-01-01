Regatta Premium Craft Mixers
Now available from Affinity Beverage LLC, Regatta Dry Citrus Sparkling Tonic, Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale and Regatta Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda are joining Regatta Ginger Beer and Regatta Light Ginger Beer premium craft mixers to create a complex yet well-balanced flavor palate that mixes well with any spirit. Regatta Craft Mixers are packaged in a new 8.4-ounce "perfect-pour" slim can four-pack format suitable for on-the-go occasions. Packaging is lighter weight and more convenient than glass, while also reducing waste since the size is intended to leave no leftovers.
Flavor descriptions include:
- Regatta Classic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer – perfectly balanced ginger beer with the distinct notes of citrus, ginger and spice
- Regatta Dry Citrus Sparkling Tonic – bold and effervescent tonic with a complex citrus flavor
- Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale – smooth and sweet with just the right amount of oak barrel and ginger flavors
- Regatta Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda – clean and refreshing with just the right carbonation
- Regatta Light Ginger Beer – lighter, 50-calorie version of the flagship ginger beer – bold and distinctive with just enough ginger bite and sweetened with Organic Blue Agave