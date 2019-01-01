Regatta Premium Craft Mixers

Now available from Affinity Beverage LLC, Regatta Dry Citrus Sparkling Tonic, Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale and Regatta Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda are joining Regatta Ginger Beer and Regatta Light Ginger Beer premium craft mixers to create a complex yet well-balanced flavor palate that mixes well with any spirit. Regatta Craft Mixers are packaged in a new 8.4-ounce "perfect-pour" slim can four-pack format suitable for on-the-go occasions. Packaging is lighter weight and more convenient than glass, while also reducing waste since the size is intended to leave no leftovers.

Flavor descriptions include: