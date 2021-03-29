Red Bull has revealed its 2021 Red Bull Summer Edition flavor: Dragon Fruit. Arriving on store shelves by the end of the month, the product will only be available for a limited time. Previous Summer Edition tastes have included Watermelon, Beach Breeze and Coconut Berry. This year’s flavor was inspired by the unique-looking yet delicious exotic fruit known as Dragon Fruit or Pitaya. Consumers cracking open a can can expect a burst of red berries with a hint of plum and notes of florals. Further, the beverage’s bright-magenta color makes a vibrant addition to any summer mocktail. Red Bull Summer Edition Dragon Fruit is available in 8.4-fluid-ounce and 12-fluid-ounce cans, retailing for a suggested $2.37 and $3.29, respectively, depending on the retailer, in matte green cans to be easily identified within the range of colors offered in the Editions line. The item will be available for purchase beginning March 29 at Walmart and go nationwide starting April 26, while supplies last.