RangeMe Launches RangeMe Verified Brands

RangeMe, an online platform for product discovery, has introduced RangeMe Verified brands, a premium service that enables retail buyers to more easily identify products and companies that are business-ready, and gives product suppliers higher visibility on RangeMe’s platform.

“Getting a product on store shelves can be a challenging task for both the buyer and the supplier, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Nicky Jackson, founder and CEO of San Francisco-based RangeMe. “By launching RangeMe Verified brands, we are defining a new industry measure for product sourcing, as well as creating increased opportunities for both suppliers and buyers.”

RangeMe collaborated with retailers to determine the necessary criteria for suppliers to assure buyers that they’re sourcing the best market-ready products. Among these criteria are high-quality images, insurance, barcodes and nutritional labels, all verified by the RangeMe team.

“In order to keep up with consumer demand and stay competitive in our industry’s fastest-moving and most innovative category, we need the ability to onboard on-trend brands quickly and efficiently,” explained Sarah Groves, buyer for natural and organic foods at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers. “RangeMe Verified brands help streamline our category review process by making it easy to identify high-quality manufacturers that are ready to do business now.”

According to RangeMe, being Range Me Verified increases suppliers’ visibility to buyers by up to seven times over non-verified suppliers. Verified brands and products appear on buyers’ dashboards above non-verified brands, feature an eye-catching badge to stand out to buyers, and will show up in advanced searches in which buyers can request to see only verified brands.

“Being a RangeMe Verified brand has absolutely changed how retail buyers view and discover my products,” noted Kenney Joyal, founder of Clayton, Calif.-based Snowflakes Candy. “In a short time, I have been able to leverage the opportunities created on RangeMe to launch with three retailers, including Hy-Vee.”

“RangeMe is the future for not only our product-sourcing efforts, but for the industry as a whole,” added Groves. “Now, by identifying and highlighting business-ready brands, RangeMe has taken the next step in creating the standard in which buyers discover amazing brands.”

Since RangeMe’s 2015 U.S. launch in 2015, more than 95,000 brands have joined the platform, which has been implemented by Ahold USA, Albertsons, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Target and Whole Foods Market, among others.