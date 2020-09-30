Ralphs Grocery Highlights Efforts to Reduce Hunger and Waste

Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste effort continues to pay dividends, with the latest example of that coming from Ralphs Grocery, a subsidiary of Kroger.

This week, Compton, California-based Ralphs said that as part of the Zero Hunger effort, it has:

Donated at least 13 million meals to communities throughout Southern California and the Central Coast. These meals came from its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Food Rescue program and financial and product donations to hunger relief organizations throughout the year.

Rescued 6.3 million pounds of safe nutritious food that could no longer be sold in its retail stores, or was shipped from its distribution centers and manufacturing plants, for Feeding America food banks.

Increased meal donations in 2019 through its food rescue program by nearly 29%.

And as part of Ralph’s Zero Waste effort, the company has:

Diverted 84% of it's total waste from landfills across Southern California and the Central Coast.

Increased year-over-year food waste diversion by 16%.

"Zero Hunger | Zero Waste is shaping the local discussion around how to end hunger and eliminate waste across America," said John Votava, director of corporate affairs at Ralphs. "We are intently focused on using our scale for good, and we encourage our customers, associates and other businesses to join us."

Ralphs also said that it takes great pride in recognizing and rewarding store associates who go above and beyond to serve their communities, with Ralphs' Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Zero Hero award. Among them is Marcos Hernandez, a general merchandise/liquor clerk at Ralphs #294 Adams & Vermont, near the University of Southern California. The company's most prestigious annual volunteer honor, the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Zero Hero award is given to an associate who has distinguished themselves through their efforts to end hunger or eliminate waste in their community.

"Marcos stands out as both a dedicated volunteer who not only embraces the goals of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan, but who is also an outstanding and valued member of our Ralphs team," said Votava. "Ralphs is very fortunate to have an individual like Marcos on our team, who shares our vision of ending hunger and who's not afraid to do the tough work to bring about positive change in the community."

Hernandez also received $2,000 to donate to the charity of his choice. He has selected ZOE Church Los Angeles, where he is member of the congregation, a prayer workshop leader, and an active and deeply involved volunteer in hunger relief ministry.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,757 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.