Already known and loved for its iconic cotton swabs, Q-tips has now debuted cotton balls – but not any cotton balls. The Elida Beauty brand’s thick and fluffy Super Jumbo Cotton Balls are made with 100% super-soft cotton, ensuring that they’re gentle on skin. Highly absorbent, the versatile product can be used with eye makeup remover and nail polish remover or to dab on skin care products, to name just a few applications. Q-tips Super Jumbo Cotton Balls retail for a suggested $2.99 per 100-count package at Walmart and Target stores nationwide. The brand has also launched a 300-count Vanity Pack, retailing for around $3.99 at the two big-box retailers, that can be refilled to keep consumers’ swabs in one place.