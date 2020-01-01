Pursue Happiness Cold Brew Cowffee blends cold-brew coffee with creamy trademarked conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) Plus whole milk. CLA is a naturally occurring fatty acid in milk that animal studies have shown to have health benefits against such conditions as cancer, heart disease, obesity and diabetes, among others. Pursue Happiness has found a way to increase that nutrient by two to three times through a cow’s diet. In addition to 120 milligrams of this healthy innovation, shelf-stable, low-sugar, non-GMO Cold Brew Cowffee contains 20 grams of protein. The milk, sourced from dairy cows at eco-friendly Spruce Haven Farm is combined with high-quality Arabica coffee from Finca Dos Maria, a family-owned coffee farm in Guatemala. The dairy and coffee farms receive significantly higher value for the CLA whole milk and Arabica coffee than Fair Trade. An 11-ounce recyclable, single-serve package retails for a suggested $2.99.