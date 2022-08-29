Purely Elizabeth Superfood Cereal

Specializing in naturally gluten-free and nutritious breakfast foods, Purely Elizabeth has now launched Superfood Cereal in two flavors: Vanilla Blueberry Almond and Honey Peanut Butter. Each bowl of cereal includes vitamin D and nourishing, whole-food ingredients that provide a filling, healthy meal. Over the past few years, vitamin D has experienced a spike in awareness as the COVID-19 pandemic spurred interest in immune health, inspiring consumers to seek ways to incorporate vitamin D into their diets. In line with this trend, Purely Elizabeth selected an organic, sustainably sourced, plant-based vitamin D3 for its cereal, along with superfood ingredients like chia, quinoa and amaranth and whole foods like fruits, nuts and seeds. Including crispy flakes and crunchy clusters made with organic oats, sweetened with sustainability sourced coconut sugar and free from artificial flavors, the Certified Gluten-Free, Non-GMO Project Verified cereal offers an excellent source of vitamin D3 and 6 grams of fiber in every serving. An 11-ounce box of either flavor retails for a suggested $6.99. Purely Elizabeth’s latest product introduction comes on the heels of a $50 million funding round and a brand refresh.