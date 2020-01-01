Purely Elizabeth Pancake Mixes

A pioneer of items made with ancient grains, Purely Elizabeth has launched its latest product line: three nutrient-packed pancake mixes, including a Paleo-friendly, grain-free version, and the first product of its kind to contain grass-fed collagen. Light and fluffy in texture, with no added sugar and high in protein, the mixes also result in heartier, more satisfying pancakes, according to the company. The non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan Ancient Grain Pancake Mix, featuring such ingredients as organic teff flour, organic buckwheat flour, almond flour, organic chia, and hemp and flax seeds, provides 7 grams of protein per serving; the non-GMO, Paleo, gluten-free and vegan Grain-Free Pancake Mix, crafted with such ingredients as almond flour, organic coconut flour, organic tigernut flour, and organic flax and chia seeds, has 6 grams of protein per serving; and the first-to-market gluten-free and Paleo Grain-Free Protein Pancake Mix with Collagen, containing such ingredients as almond flour, organic coconut flour, organic tigernut flour, and organic flax and chia seeds, offers a whopping 11 grams of protein per serving. The mixes will retail for a suggested $6.99 per 10-ounce package.