Pure Bliss Organic by Similac

Health care leader Abbott has expanded its Pure Bliss by Similac line to include organic and European-made infant formulas that offer parents a range of products to meet specific formula preferences. Backed by Abbott’s century-long history of providing high-quality, easy-to-digest complete infant nutrition inspired by breast milk, the line offers specific sourcing of ingredients. In addition to Irish Farms, a formula made exclusively in Ireland with fresh milk sourced from Irish farms where cows feed in grassy pastures much of the year, Pure Bliss now includes Organic, available in powder as well as 32-fluid-ounce and 2-fluid-ounce options, making it the only USDA-certified organic liquid formula available in U.S. retail stores, and Organic with A2 Milk a USDA-certified organic formula using milk from select cows that produce A2 beta-casein protein, which is naturally more like the protein found in breast milk. The suggested retail prices are $29.99 for the powders, available in a 20.6-ounce container for either Organic variety and a 24.7-ounce canister for the Irish Farms option; $8.99 for the 32-fluid-ounce bottle; and $9.99 for an 8-count pack of the 2-fluid-ounce bottles.