Purchasing Earth Fare's FF&E Amid Bankruptcy

By Abby Kleckler - 02/19/2020
Earth Fare filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb. 4, 2020.

Grocers and other retailers can get their hands on Earth Fare's store and corporate office furniture, fixtures and equipment. Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery (HFAR) has been working with the natural and organic grocery — which announced store closures on Feb. 3 and filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy the following day — to liquidate all these assets. 

Sales start immediately at all locations and include all store fixtures, shelving, refrigeration and baking equipment along with corporate office furniture and telecommunication equipment. 

"Interested parties should contact HFAR immediately as this is a great opportunity to acquire store fixtures, furniture, and equipment from stores that were recently built or renovated, at value pricing," said Ed Stepp, managing director of HFAR. "We anticipate strong interest in these assets, so we are encouraging FF&E buyers to contact us quickly in order to get the best selection."

Melville, N.Y.-based A&G Real Estate Partners (AGREP) and Northbrook, Ill.-based Hilco Streambank are also selling all of the natural and organic grocer's leases and intellectual property, respectively. 

