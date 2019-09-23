Publix SVP to Retire After 47 Years

Publix Super Markets has revealed that Jeff Chamberlain, SVP of real estate and facilities, plans to retire at the end of the year after nearly five decades with the grocer.

Chamberlain has held his current role since 2017, but his history with Publix goes back to 1972 when he started as a front service clerk in Satellite Beach, Fla. Other highlights of his time include a promotion to store manager in 1983, transfer to the real estate department in 1991, and promotions to director in 1999 and then VP in 2011.

“Jeff has made significant contributions to Publix, particularly in our expansion into newer market areas," said Publix CEO Todd Jones. "Throughout his career, he has trained, mentored and developed his team and those around him. We wish him the very best as he begins the next chapter of his life.”

Chamberlain, 63, plans to enjoy grandparenthood and volunteering in his Lakeland, Fla., community, according to the company, which is also based in Lakeland.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, Publix has 1,221 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.