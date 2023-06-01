Publix Readies Its Pharmacies for Hurricane Season

The pharmacies at Publix Super Markets are aiming to be one step ahead of severe weather this hurricane season. The grocery chain is partnering with OrderInsite, which offers a platform for pharmacies to manage, monitor and master their prescription drug inventory.

According to OrderInsite, its automated technology lets Publix Pharmacy implement its hurricane action plan at a corporate level so pharmacies in affected regions can focus on customers. Through the company’s predictive analytics, quick adjustments for re-ordering and drug forecasting, Publix knows which stores need which prescription medications, and the retailer can also update its action plan in real time if a storm changes path.

Publix has more than 1,200 pharmacies across seven states in the Southeast that can be impacted by hurricane season.

“We are always striving to provide the best quality service to our customers and that means being prepared for extreme weather events like a hurricane,” said Dain Rusk, Publix VP of pharmacy. “OrderInsite’s expertise and support help our pharmacies be well-equipped to navigate these unpredicted challenges. Their advanced systems allow us to make informed decisions quickly prioritizing the necessary prescription drugs that our customers need.”

"We are happy to support Publix and provide a customized solution that allows its pharmacists to prepare ahead of a natural disaster like a hurricane,” said George Lazenby, CEO of OrderInsite. “It’s important that Publix customers have access to their medications when they need them and it’s rewarding to be a part of their overall plan so communities are better prepared for the unknown.”

In May, Publix Pharmacy received the Retail Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award, bestowed by Livingston, N.J.-based Zitter Insights, a division of Managed Markets Insights & Technology. This is the third time that Publix Pharmacy has won the award.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.