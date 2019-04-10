Publix Appoints New Atlanta Division VP

Publix Super Markets has promoted Kris Jonczyk, to Atlanta division VP effective Jan. 1, 2020. He will succeed Joe DiBenedetto, who is retiring at the end of the year after 44 years with the company.

Jonczyk began his Publix career in 1986 as a front service clerk in Tequesta, Fla., becoming a store manager in 2000 and a district manager in 2012. He became regional director in the Atlanta division in 2016.

“Kris is a strong operational leader who is committed to training and developing associates,” said Publix President Kevin Murphy. “We are excited that he is ready to take the next step in his career.”

Jonczyk and his wife, Cammie, are moving to Atlanta.

DiBenedetto started out at Publix in 1975 as a front service clerk in Cape Coral, Fla. After working in different capacities at several stores in southwest Florida and Orlando, he became a store manager in 1986 and a district manager in 1992. He was also the grocer’s first district manager in South Carolina. DiBenedetto was named regional director in the Atlanta division in 1995 and to his current position in 2011.

“Joe has been instrumental in the continued growth and success of our Atlanta division,” noted Murphy. “Throughout his career, Joe has worked to develop leaders for future opportunities. We wish him well as he begins the next chapter of his life.”

Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix, privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, operates 1,229 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.