Socially responsible premium craft beverage brand Promise Beverages has launched a line of cold-brew teas. Made with high-quality, organic ingredients, Promise Cold Brew Teas unite tempting flavors, an innovative brewing process and more sustainable packaging, all with the aim of helping to end the water crisis in Sub-Saharan Africa, where the brand sources its tea leaves. In contrast to most iced tea beverages, Promise Cold Brew Teas are handcrafted in small batches, after a slow brewing process in which the tea is steeped in cold water over time. The end result is a smooth, delicate flavor accentuating the notes from the tea leaves. Containing no artificial ingredients and sweetened naturally with stevia leaf, Non-GMO Promise Cold Brew Teas are available in two flavors: Unsweet African Hibiscus, tart and fruity, with notes of citrus and pomegranate, and Slightly Sweet Island Mango, a rich black tea paired with notes of sweet mango. Each flavor contains 5 calories or fewer. In accordance with the brand’s values, the teas are packaged in environmentally friendly paperboard gallon boxes that are fully recyclable and boast a smaller carbon footprint than traditional glass bottles. The suggested retail price for the gallon box is $7.99. Promise has partnered with The Water Project, a charity providing access to clean, safe and reliable water and sanitation solutions across Sub-Saharan Africa, to which the brand is donating a portion of net sales. 

 

