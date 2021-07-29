Produce Wholesaler Tests Consumer Delivery in Pittsburgh

Meeting consumers’ increased interest in healthier eating, American Farms Produce is conducting a delivery test of its fresh produce and specialty items for local consumers in Pittsburgh. The wholesaler's service is geared toward people living in select ZIP codes in neighborhoods such as downtown Pittsburgh, Bloomfield, Lawrenceville, Mount Washington, North Side, Oakland, South Side and the Strip District.

Founded in 1985 and located in the heart of Pittsburgh's "Strip Historic District," American Farms Produce's 100,000-square-foot, 100% climate-controlled warehouse distribution center has allowed it to provide customers with various fruits, vegetables and specialty items year-round from a wide variety of independent family-owned and -operated American farms.

"The COVID-19 pandemic inspired us to mobilize a delivery concept involving a vast array of products that would inspire healthy eating and support the home chef," said Linda Yinger, president of American Farms Produce. "Research tells us that more people are choosing to prepare healthy meals at home even post-pandemic. Since most consumers value at home delivery and desire maximum freshness and traceabilty of their food, we decided to answer this call and bring to the table our generations of trade expertise and variety of family farms to local Pittsburghers. Because our facility operates 24/7, product arrives and turns daily, resulting in an increased shelf life for our customer."

American Farms Produce's initial product line test includes a rotating variety of more than 25 seasonal items available as a one-time or subscription purchase. Some of the more specialized boxes offered include Gift Boxes, Apple Lovers Box, Greens and Things Salad Box, Juice and Smoothie Boxes, Taco Recipe Box (mostly vegan), Odd Adventure Exotic Fruits and Veggies, Stir Fry Recipe Boxes, and one of its Bow Wow Treats for four-legged friends. The goal of these offerings is to provide Pittsburghers with fresh and longer-lasting fruits, vegetables and specialty products year-round from a wide variety of independent family-owned and -operated American farms.

The company hopes to expand the test delivery area by the fall and continually add new combinations.

People outside the test area can place orders online via americanfarmsproduce.com for pickup at the company's Strip District warehouse located at 1 21st Street.

American Farms Produce is the sister company to Pittsburgh's Consumer Fresh Produce, which has provided fresh fruits and vegetables to area wholesalers, retailers, foodservice, independent grocers and more for 65-plus years.