Prime Jerky Tenders

Prime Jerky Tenders

Give your dog a taste of adventure with Prime Jerky Tenders. These natural, savory jerky treats are made with proteins dogs love and other simple ingredients you’ll feel good about giving and your dog will love to get! Prime Jerky Tenders contain no corn, wheat or soy and are produced in USA facilities. The new natural jerky tenders come in three varieties: Prime Jerky Tenders with Turkey, Prime Jerky Tenders with Bison and Prime Jerky Tenders with Venison and will be available March 2021.

