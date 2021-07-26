Give your dog a taste of adventure with Purina Prime Bars. These crunchy, oven-baked treats are made with natural ingredients and ancient grains that you’ll feel good about giving and your dog will love to get! Prime Bars contain no corn, wheat or soy, and are produced in USA facilities. The new oven-baked biscuits come in two varieties: Prime Bars with Pasture-Fed Bison from independent family ranchers and Prime Bars with Wild Venison sourced from Victoria, Australia. Prime Bars are available online and at grocers nationwide.