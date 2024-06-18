Pride Month See New Products, Some Pivoting
In that webinar, Kantar shared results of a survey showing opportunities and gaps in supporting inclusiveness across communities. According to its research, less than a third (32%) of consumers think that brands in their respective countries do a good job of representing LGBTQIA+ groups in their advertising and marketing.
On that note, some brands are viewed more positively than others. A new study from the Collage Group identified top brands for LGBTQIA+ consumers, who look for companies that put their brand equity and culture cache to work empowering community members. The leading five brands in this area include Band-Aid, YouTube, Google, KitKat and Visa.
Messaging, of course, is key to trust and reception. According to the Collage Group, 63% of this cohort said they would view LGBTQIA+ -focused advertising as insincere if it only occurred during Pride Month. Fifty-seven percent said that such advertisements would be perceived as insincere if they fed into stereotypes.
Kerr likewise underlined sincerity. “Does the company care or do they want to look like they do? Donations are great, but there has to be actual support, if people want to be seen as more authentic,” he said, citing efforts like inclusive training for employees and product offerings from a diverse group of suppliers.
That roster of suppliers continues to expand. The hydration brand waterdrop, for example, rolled out vibrant new products that celebrate diversity, including a new Pride bottle, Celebration Box of dissolvable sugar-free cubes and a reusable rainbow shopping bag.
Established brands also continue to launch limited-time collections. The Skittles brand, for its part, released its 2024 Pride pack, designed with a female and minority-owned production company. Skittles also teamed up with the community-building platform Meetup to create a Skittles LGBTQ+ Directory, listing LGBTQ+ groups, events, and resources to help people find their community.