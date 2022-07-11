Preparing for A2L Refrigerants in Commercial Refrigeration

Within the commercial refrigeration industry, A2L refrigerants have long been recognized as potentially viable alternatives to high-global warming potential (GWP) hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants. With GWP ratings below 300 — and in certain instances below 150 — some A2L refrigerants are among the lowest-GWP alternatives available today.

In the United States, A2L adoption in commercial refrigeration is still in its early stages. Further regulatory approvals and updates to safety standards and building codes are currently underway to enable widespread industry adoption. A recent update to the Underwriters Laboratories (UL) safety standard — UL 60335-2-89 — signaled the first key step in this approval process. Many industry experts believe this update sets the stage for an acceleration of A2L adoption within the next few years.

As you plan your long-term refrigerant transition, A2L refrigeration strategies are among the industry’s growing list of viable equipment options. To prepare for the first significant wave of A2L adoption, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) should initiate their equipment design cycles. Contractors, consultants and owners/operators should educate themselves in preparation for more widespread A2L adoption.

Check out our white paper to review the next regulatory steps required for A2L adoption, explore A2L systems and equipment applications, and discuss A2L refrigerant servicing and safety considerations.