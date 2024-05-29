Prego Creamy Pesto Sauces

Campbell Soup Co. has augmented its popular Prego sauce portfolio with three pourable Creamy Pesto sauces. Bringing more variety to an Italian sauce aisle dominated by red sauces, the versatile, kid-friendly product line aims to make pesto more approachable by combining the creaminess of Alfredo sauce with the bright, herby taste of pesto. Made with real basil and fresh cream, the three sauce varieties – Creamy Basil Pesto, Creamy Roasted Garlic Pesto and Creamy Parmesan Pesto – not only pair well with pasta, but can also be used to enhance vegetables, pizza, poultry, seafood, sandwiches and more. A 14.5-ounce jar of any variety retails for a suggested $2.82. Prego has also provided recipes incorporating the recently launched sauces.