Pop-Tarts Donut Flavors

Classic Kellogg Co. brand Pop-Tarts has now introduced a donut-inspired lineup with two flavors reminiscent of American classics: Boston Creme Donuts and Apple Fritters. Each flavor features a flaky crust, sweet icing and an iconic donut-style filling. Frosted Boston Creme Pop-Tarts contain a custard-flavored filling and are topped with chocolatey icing, while Frosted Apple Fritter Pop-Tarts have an apple-flavored filling and white string icing. An eight-count box of either variety retails for a suggested $2.99. Suitable for a convenient breakfast or snack on the go, these latest additions to the Pop-Tarts collection join such recent offerings as limited-edition seasonal Sugar Cookie Pop-Tarts, featuring printed holiday “fails,” and Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup flavor Pop-Tarts, consisting of a flaky, buttery-yellow crust like an Eggo waffle, sweet maple-flavored filling and white icing topped with a waffle-like grid pattern made from yellow string icing.