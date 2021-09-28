Already known for its Pop Bitties Air Popped Ancient Grain Chips, Mark’s Mindful Munchies , has now come out with Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips. The crunchy, better-for-you air-popped chips showcase the naturally rich taste of sweet potatoes and the earthy flavor of brown rice. Available in Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt varieties, the light, crispy chips are non-GMO Project Verified, vegan and certified gluten-free, as well as free of corn, tree nuts and peanuts. The snack line contains 110 calories, 3.5 grams of fat, and 2 grams of protein per serving, with no trans fats and no artificial ingredients, making it a healthier option to pair with dips and toppings, although it can also be enjoyed on its own right out of the bag. Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamins A, B, and C, along with minerals such as potassium and manganese, and they contain natural anti-inflammatory properties, while brown rice is a nutritious, naturally gluten-free grain high in protein, fiber and antioxidants. Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips retail for a suggested $3.49 per 3.5-ounce bag.