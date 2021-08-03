Reach health and environmentally conscious shoppers with New Pompeian Organic Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Bringing their leadership in taste, Pompeian is introducing a fuller range of flavor experiences within the brand’s Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil line, including Smooth and Robust varietals. This new smooth variant has a milder taste and the equity of the brand’s highly popular Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil, ideal for sautéing and stir-frying, while Organic Robust is full-bodied in flavor and best used in salads and marinades.

Pompeian, America’s leading olive oil brand, is helping eliminate confusion in the aisle and provide shoppers with a product for every unique taste preference and cooking occasion. Pompeian Organic Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil is available nationwide this spring and summer. Visit https://pompeian.com/difference/ for more information on what differentiates Pompeian from other brands in the olive oil and vinegar aisle.