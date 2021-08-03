Advertisement
03/08/2021

Pompeian Organic Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Pompeian intros a fuller range of flavor experiences to its Organic EVOO line
Pompeian Organic Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Reach health and environmentally conscious shoppers with New Pompeian Organic Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Bringing their leadership in taste, Pompeian is introducing a fuller range of flavor experiences within the brand’s Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil line, including Smooth and Robust varietals. This new smooth variant has a milder taste and the equity of the brand’s highly popular Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil, ideal for sautéing and stir-frying, while Organic Robust is full-bodied in flavor and best used in salads and marinades.

Pompeian, America’s leading olive oil brand, is helping eliminate confusion in the aisle and provide shoppers with a product for every unique taste preference and cooking occasion. Pompeian Organic Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil is available nationwide this spring and summer. Visit https://pompeian.com/difference/ for more information on what differentiates Pompeian from other brands in the olive oil and vinegar aisle.

Other Popular Products

Litehouse Purely Balanced Dressings

Litehouse Purely Balanced Dressings

You May Also Like

Advertisement