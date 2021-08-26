Point Pickup Acquires GrocerKey, Gives Retailers Own-Brand Instacart Alternative

Food retailers can now offer their own solution, from purchase to last-mile fulfillment and delivery. Point Pickup Technologies has acquired white-label e-commerce platform GrocerKey, enabling Point Pickup to offer retailers the industry's first end-to-end, own-brand last-mile fulfillment and delivery service.

By integrating GrocerKey's technology, Point Pickup can provide a turnkey solution that extends from pick and pack to last-mile delivery via its plug-and-play modules that easily integrate into retailers' current e-commerce platforms. Its platform is driven by proprietary Precision Matching Technology, which already matches the right delivery to the right driver and vehicle. The same technology will be used to locate the right workers to extend these services to both shopping and delivery.

The new integration also enables more customization options for retailers' e-commerce platforms — from online ordering, to delivery size, to monetization, through merchandising and promotions. With members of Point Pickup's Flexible Workforce located within 5 miles of 95% of the U.S. population, even faster fulfillment and delivery is now possible to satisfy even the most last-minute customer needs. The new GrocerKey add-ons to Point Pickup's platform also unlock greater data insights — and a larger number of opportunities to control how that data is used to meet retailers' financial objectives, rather than forfeiting revenue to third parties.

"With almost 68 million U.S. households placing online orders this past May, retailers no longer want to give away last-mile business to other consumer-facing platforms. We listened to our clients, and now with the integration of GrocerKey's technology into our last-mile delivery platform, they can reclaim their brand and revenue while maintaining control of their e-commerce data and customer experience from start to finish," said Tom Fiorita, founder and CEO of Greenwich, Conn.-based Point Pickup Technologies.

Point Pickup customers include Walmart, The Kroger Co., Albertsons Cos. and Giant Eagle. The tech company has already expanded its platform beyond grocery to general merchandise, pharmacy and oversized delivery, enabling even more retailers to maintain control of their brands.

"Early on, we were impressed not just by the scale and sophistication of Point Pickup's technology and services, but also their focus on bringing the customer back to enterprise retailers," said Jeremy Neren, co-founder and CEO of Madison, Wis.-based GrocerKey, who will be SVP, e-commerce strategy at Point Pickup. "Being able to provide brands with complete control over their e-commerce services, from point of sale to delivering to customers' homes, is a game-changer. I'm excited to join the Point Pickup team along with our GrocerKey family and am eager to move forward with the integration of our technologies and companies."

Neren recently shared his five keys to profitable e-grocery with Progressive Grocer, detailing how retailers can overcome operational, financial and shopper engagement challenges in e-commerce adoption.

