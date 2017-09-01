Plum Organics Baby Bowls

Plum Organics has introduced a line of culinary-inspired baby food blends in a spoon-friendly dish: Baby Bowls. Said to be the first line of its kind in the jar segment, Baby Bowls combine style and substance with attractive design, improved function and flavorful recipes featuring organic ingredients such as avocado, turmeric, cauliflower and chia. Each recyclable, BPA-free plastic bowl is lightweight and features a domed lid for seamless resealing and stacking, a built-in spoon rest and an on-pack freshness marker.

Each shelf-stable bowl has an SRP of $1.29 per bowl and comes in one of 10 flavors: Apple, Spinach & Avocado; Banana, Raspberry & Barley; Beet, Apple, Strawberry & Chia; Mango & Quinoa; Pumpkin, Banana Papaya & Cardamom; Apple, Blackberry & Oat; Mango, Carrot & Turmeric; Pear & Prune; Pear, Cauliflower, Cherry & Raisin; and Pear, Sweet Potato & Red Bell Pepper.