Pizza Girl Organic Pasta Sauces

Created by Caroline D’Amore, owner and executive chef of D’Amore’s Pizza, a family restaurant in Los Angeles, Pizza Girl is a line of USDA certified-organic, locally sourced and ethically bottled Marinara, Puttanesca and Vodka sauces. Channeling D’Amore’s childhood nickname and current persona, the product line seeks to bring the freshest, healthiest pasta sauces to households nationwide. The family-derived recipes originated in Italy with D’Amore’s great-grandmother, a.k.a. “Big Mumma,” and have been perfected over time in California using only local, USDA certified-organic ingredients sourced with integrity. The Marinara Sauce contains onion, garlic, olive oil, diced tomato, sea salt, dried basil and dried oregano; the Vodka Sauce features fresh cream, olive oil, garlic, onion, diced tomatoes, vodka flavor, balsamic vinegar, sea salt, parmesan Romano cheese blend, and dried basil; and the Puttanesca Sauce offers Kalamata olives, capers, onion, garlic, olive oil, diced tomato, red pepper flakes, black pepper, sea salt, and dried basil. A 24-ounce glass jar of any variety of Pizza Girl sauce retails for a suggested $11.99, with the socially conscious company donating a portion of its proceeds from every jar sold to Smile Train.