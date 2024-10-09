Pipcorn Heirloom Snacks Fries

Better-for-you heirloom corn-snacking brand Pipcorn Heirloom Snacks has launched its latest snacking innovation: Pipcorn Fries. Made with premium, non-GMO ingredients, this gluten-free addition to the brand’s portfolio is available this fall in three crave-worthy varieties, including the first-ever packaged truffle fries in a bag. The development of the product was inspired by a desire to take the familiar flavors of traditional snack fries and elevate them with Pipcorn’s signature heirloom corn and clean ingredients. Fiery Cheddar offers a spicy kick balanced by creamy cheddar, while Cheddar delivers the comforting, cheesy taste that appeals to snack lovers of all ages, and Truffle provides the rich, trending flavor of truffles in a snack format. A 5-ounce bag of any variety retails for a suggested $4.99. The product line is currently for sale through the company’s website, while its retail rollout begins this month, with Fiery Cheddar Fries launching nationwide at Kroger, and both Fiery Cheddar Fries and Cheddar Fries sold at Meijer stores throughout the Midwest. Pipcorn’s other snack items include Mini Popcorn, Cheese Balls, Crunchies, Corn Dippers and Twists, all made from simple, real ingredients that are whole grain, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified.