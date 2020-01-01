Inspired by Ree’s homestyle recipes, the Pioneer Woman Dog Treats and Chews are proof that tasty doesn’t have to be complicated. Ree’s dogs absolutely love them. And we know yours will, too. The Pioneer Woman Dog Treats and Chews are grain-free, feature real meat as the #1 ingredient, made from simple ingredients and contain no corn, wheat or soy. This year we’re introducing three exciting new flavors: Beef & Veggies Recipe Jerky Sticks, Chicken CranApple Recipe Jerky Sticks and Chicken Tots Recipe Bites. The Pioneer Woman Dog Treats and Chews are available at retailers nationwide. The new jerky sticks and bites come in 5-ounce and 16-ounce pouches.