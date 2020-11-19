Pinpoint Software, MCA Partner on Shelf Life Management

To help grocers better manage their product expiration dates, Pinpoint Software Inc. is bringing its expiration-date program to retailers and CPG brands across North America as a fully managed solution, thanks to its partnership with Merchandising Consultants Associates (MCA).

Pinpoint Software’s Date Check Pro is an expiration-date management software for grocery stores, allowing for the tracking of inventory expiration dates to prevent food waste.

This partnership will allow MCA to better assist the thousands of retail grocery stores that MCA services across Canada and the United States.

“With Date Check Pro in the hands of thousands of people covering thousands of grocery stores, locally, MCA delivers innovative and value-added services, implementing a comprehensive program to better manage expiry dates while helping our clients minimize waste,” said Jean Daniel Bouchard, president and COO of MCA, a Woodbridge, Ontario-based sales, merchandising, audit and data collection company.

The partnership also provides Date Check Pro with an opportunity to leverage MCA’s existing North American retail coverage to offer this solution to grocery retailers and CPG companies as a turnkey low-cost means to better oversee product expiration dates.

“MCA meshes perfectly with our values of maintaining an outstanding reputation for quality and producing client results, while bringing in best-in-class retail coverage. This partnership enables retailers to ensure product quality and freshness to their customers — managed entirely by a trusted vendor already working in their stores,” said Andrew Hoeft, CEO of Madison-Wisconsin-based Pinpoint Software Inc.

Last year, West Sacramento, California-based Raley’s deployed Date Check Pro expiration-date management software across all of its stores. Date Check Pro’s real-time updates and proactive notifications on close-dated inventory allow Raley’s to provide customers with a quality experience and recoup savings on what would have been expired shrink.

In April, MCA also partnered with Fairfield, New Jersey-based StayinFront, a global provider of mobile retail execution, POS data analytics and digital image recognition solutions for the consumer goods industry.

“StayinFront 20:20 RDI will enable us to more rapidly identify and value in-store execution issues, optimize our field resources to take action and, ultimately, measure and demonstrate the ROI of the overall field sales investment,” said Bouchard.

Privately owned and family-operated Raley’s operates 127 stores under six banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source, Raley's O-N-E Market and Market 5-ONE-5. The company is No. 59 on PG's 2020 PG 100 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.