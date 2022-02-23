Pillsbury Funfetti Donut Mix

Pillsbury has dreamed up a fun way for consumers to enjoy doughnuts at home. Using the brand’s Funfetti Donut Mix, families can create the treats in three varieties: Chocolate, Cake and Unicorn Pink Vanilla. The doughnuts can be baked, pan fried or air fried, enabling home chefs of all skill levels to create something special. Each box makes 12 large doughnuts or 36 doughnut holes containing candy bits. A glaze mix comes in a separate pouch; home chefs just add milk and the topping is ready to pour on their doughnuts. All of the mixes combine easily with water, milk and eggs, and only take minutes to prepare. Pillsbury’s Funfetti Donut Mix is now available nationwide for a suggested retail price range of $2.50-$4 per 16.2-ounce box. Hometown Food Co.’s portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the Pillsbury brand’s shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti, along with the Hungry Jack, White Lily, Jim Dandy and Martha White brands.